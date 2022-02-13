LGI Homes (LGIH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LGIH stock opened at $120.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.11. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $105.07 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LGI Homes stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,088 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of LGI Homes worth $27,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.