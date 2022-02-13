ACCO Brands (ACCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE ACCO opened at $8.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $773.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $9.77.
In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
About ACCO Brands
ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.