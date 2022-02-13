ACCO Brands (ACCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ACCO opened at $8.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $773.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $9.77.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in ACCO Brands by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ACCO Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ACCO Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

