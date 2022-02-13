HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $534.46, but opened at $580.12. HubSpot shares last traded at $565.05, with a volume of 16,205 shares.

The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $756.83.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $569.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $671.13. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

