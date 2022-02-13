Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $128.00. The stock had previously closed at $115.96, but opened at $120.60. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cloudflare shares last traded at $109.99, with a volume of 133,819 shares.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.93.
In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $421,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.68, for a total value of $3,673,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 595,355 shares of company stock worth $87,580,294 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.71 and a 200-day moving average of $139.14.
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
