Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $128.00. The stock had previously closed at $115.96, but opened at $120.60. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cloudflare shares last traded at $109.99, with a volume of 133,819 shares.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $421,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.68, for a total value of $3,673,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 595,355 shares of company stock worth $87,580,294 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,224,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 27.0% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.71 and a 200-day moving average of $139.14.

Cloudflare Company Profile (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.