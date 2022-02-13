Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.24, but opened at $10.81. Vimeo shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 7,917 shares changing hands.

VMEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

