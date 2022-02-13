Raymond James Trims Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Target Price to C$3.00

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$3.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.32.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of XBC opened at C$1.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$275.62 million and a P/E ratio of -4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.85. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of C$1.68 and a twelve month high of C$10.00.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$26.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.