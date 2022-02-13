Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock to C$48.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Canada Goose traded as low as C$33.94 and last traded at C$34.41, with a volume of 956938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.50.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GOOS. CSFB reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.13.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

In other Canada Goose news, Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total value of C$362,041.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11.

About Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.