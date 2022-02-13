Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 90 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 90 price objective on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a CHF 98 price target on Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 112 price target on Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a CHF 87 price target on Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 110 price target on Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 111 target price on Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a 12 month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.