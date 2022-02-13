The Buckle, Inc. Same Store Sales Rise 4.2% in January, Shares Rise by 0% (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same-store sales climbed 4.2% during the month of January. Buckle’s stock climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

BKE opened at $37.78 on Friday. Buckle has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $319.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Buckle will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Buckle by 77.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Buckle in the second quarter worth $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Buckle by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Buckle by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

