WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 24.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period.

WCBR stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $30.58.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%.

