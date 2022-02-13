Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

DOC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE DOC opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

