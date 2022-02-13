Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) Short Interest Down 62.5% in January

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ZWRK opened at $9.73 on Friday. Z-Work Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZWRK. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in Z-Work Acquisition by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 85,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Z-Work Acquisition by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Z-Work Acquisition by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

