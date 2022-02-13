StockNews.com Lowers Target (NYSE:TGT) to Buy

Target (NYSE:TGT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

TGT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

Target stock opened at $211.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.26 and its 200 day moving average is $240.58. The company has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 46.7% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 59.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 609.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

