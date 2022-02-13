W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.180-$5.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.W. P. Carey also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.18-5.30 EPS.

Shares of WPC stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,711. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $83.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.055 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 171.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on WPC shares. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in W. P. Carey stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of W. P. Carey worth $83,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.