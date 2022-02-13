Brokerages Expect Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) to Announce -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Olema Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 409,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,529. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The company has a market capitalization of $201.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72.

In related news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $54,557.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 739,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $6,945,548.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,902 shares of company stock worth $100,431 in the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

