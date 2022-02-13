Megacoin (MEC) Trading 1.6% Higher This Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $185,101.19 and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.75 or 0.00297834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001020 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,855,223 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.