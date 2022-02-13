Quant Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $51.98 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and approximately $51.98 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $130.86 or 0.00309930 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000115 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005992 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000863 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $514.95 or 0.01219638 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.