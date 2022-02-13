Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.93 billion-$10.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.45 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.85-1.93 EPS.

Shares of NWL traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.39. 8,209,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,152,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

