Cartesi Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $217.48 million and $24.01 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00045189 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.02 or 0.06894309 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,313.57 or 1.00041392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00047685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00049236 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,588,724 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

