Centrifuge 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $348,775.00 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $98.09 million and $348,775.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001298 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00045189 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.02 or 0.06894309 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,313.57 or 1.00041392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00047685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00049236 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006377 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 178,620,357 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

