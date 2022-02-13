Zacks: Analysts Expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.65 Million

Analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will post $72.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.89 million to $73.50 million. Duck Creek Technologies posted sales of $62.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $301.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.78 million to $304.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $348.88 million, with estimates ranging from $347.50 million to $349.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $607,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,757,750. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 21.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 33,274 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11,026.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 109,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 14.4% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,771. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $59.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.38, a P/E/G ratio of 34.96 and a beta of -0.54.

Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

