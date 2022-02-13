Analysts Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will report sales of $160.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.70 million and the highest is $163.00 million. Oil States International posted sales of $137.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $575.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.10 million to $579.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $738.47 million, with estimates ranging from $713.00 million to $759.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oil States International.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:OIS traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $6.67. 755,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 3.65. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 1,840.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 169,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Oil States International during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Oil States International during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil States International during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

