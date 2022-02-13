Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-1.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.93-10.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.49 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.930 EPS.

Shares of NWL traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,209,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,903. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.88.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.