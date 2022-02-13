JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.01)-0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $60.8-61.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.90 million.JFrog also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.01)-0.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JFrog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.13.

JFrog stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $33.25. JFrog has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $70.82.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,736 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JFrog by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of JFrog by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of JFrog by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

