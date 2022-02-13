$53.70 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will post $53.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the lowest is $52.20 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $60.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year sales of $217.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.80 million to $225.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $241.63 million, with estimates ranging from $237.10 million to $244.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 39.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 52.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFWA stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 175,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $909.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.70. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $30.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

