Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CIGI traded down $4.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.56. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $98.23 and a twelve month high of $158.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently -3.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Colliers International Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Colliers International Group worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

CIGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $170.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

