Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Price Reaches $0.16

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $16.25 million and $824,415.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00045109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.06 or 0.06895896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,211.55 or 0.99924653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00047820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00049461 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 100,909,734 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

