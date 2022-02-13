CloakCoin (CLOAK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $528.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 19.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $528.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000384 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00014003 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008567 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,761,856 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

