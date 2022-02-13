Wrapped NXM Hits Market Capitalization of $55.16 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $55.16 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for about $32.89 or 0.00077870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00037876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00104765 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

WNXM is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

