ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Issues Earnings Results

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ChannelAdvisor updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE ECOM traded down $2.31 on Friday, reaching $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,958. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $541.48 million, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39.

ECOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $136,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 568.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 106,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 35,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

