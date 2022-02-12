Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 136.00%.

Shares of NYSE:APRN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,465,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,179. Blue Apron has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Matthew B. Salzberg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $824,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Matthew B. Salzberg sold 66,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $775,014.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,858 shares of company stock worth $2,253,791. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APRN. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the third quarter worth $94,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 34.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.