Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $39,773.00

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $39.99 million and approximately $39,773.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for $35.58 or 0.00084278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00044585 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.49 or 0.06895626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,204.56 or 0.99957943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00047642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00049480 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

