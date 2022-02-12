Viacoin Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $4,167.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.25 or 0.00299018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00013883 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001019 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

