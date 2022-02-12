$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) will announce sales of $550,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $560,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $540,000.00. Delcath Systems posted sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full year sales of $2.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 million to $2.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.33 million to $2.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Delcath Systems.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,498.41% and a negative return on equity of 158.51%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS.

DCTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Delcath Systems stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.48. 3,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02.

In other Delcath Systems news, insider Gerard J. Michel acquired 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 46.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth $405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 90.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at $161,000. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delcath Systems (DCTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.