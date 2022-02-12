Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Armada Hoffler Properties updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AHH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 485,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,720. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $15.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AHH. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 76,943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 203.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth $1,519,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

