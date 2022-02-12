Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -($0.23-0.21) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.21). The company issued revenue guidance of $117-119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.02 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.820-$-0.740 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Confluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.03.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $16.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.18. 9,777,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,780. Confluent has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.39.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $3,243,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $10,370,020.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 998,614 shares of company stock valued at $74,064,720.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,452,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Confluent by 2,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Confluent by 660.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

