Liquity Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $2.64 or 0.00006249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $42.86 million and approximately $989,702.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00044585 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.49 or 0.06895626 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,204.56 or 0.99957943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00047642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00049480 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,244,202 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LQTYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.