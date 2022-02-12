SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.22-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.258-1.298 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.100-$5.400 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.11.

SSNC stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,260,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,191. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.93 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.95.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

