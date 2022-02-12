Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $927-$931 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $890.86 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.040 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.93.

NET traded down $11.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,871,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,649,560. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $622,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $3,249,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 595,355 shares of company stock worth $87,580,294 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cloudflare stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

