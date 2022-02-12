SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.22-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.258-1.298 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.100-$5.400 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,260,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,191. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.95. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.93 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.2426 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 264,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

