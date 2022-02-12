Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp also reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $8.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.54. 5,815,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,225,017. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,763,000 after buying an additional 282,498 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after buying an additional 1,884,871 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,679,000 after buying an additional 1,063,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,122,000 after buying an additional 636,018 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,134,000 after buying an additional 2,719,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.