Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.43 billion.Terex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$4.050 EPS.

NYSE TEX traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $42.54. 1,516,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,648. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.71. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Terex has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.58.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Terex by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 188,984 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

