SparksPay (SPK) Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $17,547.89 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 80.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,045,919 coins and its circulating supply is 10,805,703 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

