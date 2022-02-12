Brokerages Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.68 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will post sales of $13.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.60 million and the lowest is $12.30 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $9.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $47.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.20 million to $48.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $26.00 million, with estimates ranging from $19.40 million to $31.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,058 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $32,258.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $39,756.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,388 shares of company stock valued at $149,142 over the last 90 days. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $772,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPNT stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.73. 78,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.61 million, a P/E ratio of 574.71 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $37.71.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

