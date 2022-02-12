Head to Head Review: Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) vs. TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) and TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Context Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Context Therapeutics and TG Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Context Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 TG Therapeutics 1 0 2 0 2.33

Context Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 308.16%. TG Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 283.25%. Given Context Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Context Therapeutics is more favorable than TG Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Context Therapeutics and TG Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Context Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TG Therapeutics $150,000.00 9,761.29 -$279.38 million ($2.64) -3.92

Context Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TG Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Context Therapeutics and TG Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Context Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A TG Therapeutics -7,784.36% -82.68% -66.42%

Summary

Context Therapeutics beats TG Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc. is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

