CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.
NYSE:CTT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 315,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $393.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.19.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.
CTT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.
CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile
CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.