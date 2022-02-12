CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

NYSE:CTT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 315,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $393.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 448.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

