Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.25-7.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.19. The company issued revenue guidance of +10% (implying $885-887 million), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.09 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $38.150-$38.500 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $91.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,430.41. The stock had a trading volume of 284,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,547.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,518.61.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total transaction of $10,057,109.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,726 shares of company stock valued at $24,176,355 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

