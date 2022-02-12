Zacks: Analysts Expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will announce sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $1.63 billion. Regions Financial also posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $6.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.83. 11,539,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,374,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

