$727.97 Million in Sales Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will report $727.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $667.70 million and the highest is $775.20 million. CAE reported sales of $638.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $647.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

CAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.89.

Shares of CAE traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.80. 472,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,889. CAE has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of CAE by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 4,196.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CAE by 23.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

