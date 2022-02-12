MurAll (PAINT) Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. MurAll has a market cap of $1.22 million and $49,055.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MurAll has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00037844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00104665 BTC.

About MurAll

PAINT is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,290,646,896 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

